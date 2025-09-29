Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $346.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.20 and its 200 day moving average is $307.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.