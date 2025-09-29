Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:EQH opened at $52.38 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,593.02. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,470 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

