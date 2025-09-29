Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 924,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,727,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,226,000 after acquiring an additional 283,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,068,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,654 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,262,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,083,000 after acquiring an additional 707,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

