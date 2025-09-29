Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $65.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.66 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

