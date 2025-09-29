Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $155,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after acquiring an additional 960,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 957.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,091,000 after acquiring an additional 478,942 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,659,000 after acquiring an additional 326,923 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $201.53.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

