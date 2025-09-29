Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

