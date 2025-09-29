Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

