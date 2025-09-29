Kemper Corporation $KMPR Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kemper by 104.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kemper by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This trade represents a 13.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. The trade was a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Kemper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

