Level Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Level Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of META opened at $743.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $751.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,819 shares of company stock worth $176,241,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

