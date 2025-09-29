Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 498 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 189,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. New Street Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $13,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,458,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,976,852.80. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock worth $701,164,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.