LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.64 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

