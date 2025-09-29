Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average is $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.