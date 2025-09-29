Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Stake Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $211.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

