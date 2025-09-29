Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 6,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.4%

MARA opened at $16.13 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 6.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $564,047.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,270.72. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $478,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,755,789 shares in the company, valued at $65,275,612.82. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,548. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.