Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $210.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

