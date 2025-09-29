Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Signet Financial Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ META opened at $743.75 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $751.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,562.19. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,345,989.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,819 shares of company stock valued at $176,241,968 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

