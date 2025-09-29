Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Position Boosted by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.1% during the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,819 shares of company stock valued at $176,241,968 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $743.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $751.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

