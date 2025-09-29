Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Position Boosted by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 4.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $743.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,819 shares of company stock worth $176,241,968. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

