Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 464,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 36,412 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.45.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $511.46 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

