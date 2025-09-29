Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 31% – Here’s Why

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.90. 1,229,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 282,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 31.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 45.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$342.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of -0.08.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

