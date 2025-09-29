Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 31% Higher – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.90. 1,229,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 282,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Up 31.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 45.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.85 million, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

