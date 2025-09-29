Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,346,118. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.