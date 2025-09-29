Mueller Water Products $MWA Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,201,000 after buying an additional 2,840,895 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,052,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $227,335.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067.57. The trade was a 91.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the sale, the director owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock valued at $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.8%

MWA stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.