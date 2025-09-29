Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.17.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $391.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.27.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

