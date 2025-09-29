My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $255.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

