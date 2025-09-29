NewMarket Corporation $NEU Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of NewMarket worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in NewMarket by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $829.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. NewMarket Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $854.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $779.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.49.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.