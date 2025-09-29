Novem Group Sells 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Novem Group trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Novem Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Novem Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

