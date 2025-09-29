NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lessened by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 189,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,647,161. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock valued at $701,164,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

