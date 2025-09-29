ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8%

ON opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $76.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.