OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

OR Royalties Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of OR Royalties stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in OR Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

