Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $142.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

