Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,186 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:META opened at $743.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,819 shares of company stock valued at $176,241,968. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

