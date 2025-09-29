Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,475 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,709,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,754,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 972,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,882,000 after purchasing an additional 265,823 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.07 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

