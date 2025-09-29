Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 400.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.06.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $91.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.