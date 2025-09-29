Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $606,000 in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $15,533,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4,145.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 130,909 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

