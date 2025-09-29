Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

