Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,369 Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.25 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

