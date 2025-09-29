Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 991 SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,265,000 after buying an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,009 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $152,973,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30,393.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,513,000 after acquiring an additional 369,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 394.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,497,000 after purchasing an additional 320,819 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $194.22 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $186.81 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.57.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

