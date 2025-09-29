Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $210,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 164,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.