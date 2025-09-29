Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ODFL opened at $138.59 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.69 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

