Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.