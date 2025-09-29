Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.92 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.