Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in General Dynamics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $330.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $330.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

