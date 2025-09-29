Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,283 Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $240.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.00.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.08.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

