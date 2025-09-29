Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,047 Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $201.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

