Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,353 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $531,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $54,934,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602,657 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

