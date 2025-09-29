Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 598 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.37 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.25 and its 200-day moving average is $373.60. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

