Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BKR opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.