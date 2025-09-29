Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 160.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $594.50 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $600.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $580.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

