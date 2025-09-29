Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 355.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,976,000 after buying an additional 515,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in MSCI by 605,802.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 212,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after acquiring an additional 212,031 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,408,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,879,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.45.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $565.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.53. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

